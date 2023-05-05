Shindes junk report of meeting Rashmi Thackeray 

There was no immediate reaction available from the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 05 2023, 19:58 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 19:58 ist
Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

A media report of a secret meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and their son Tejas created a buzz in Maharashtra politics on Friday. 

However, Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena and his son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde vehemently denied the reports and described it as lies. 

There was no immediate reaction available from the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). 

The media report has claimed that the secret meeting between Shinde and the Thackerays comes around 10 months after the June 2022 split in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena. 

“The report is baseless. It does not have any truth. No such meeting has taken place,” the chief minister said. 

Also Read: Shiv Sena launches Delhi unit, Eknath Shinde to visit soon

Shinde’s son said that it was a lie.  “Eknath Shinde and Rashmi Thackeray ji never met as shown on a TV channel. This is desperation, nothing else. It is false news,” he said.  Dr Shinde said that they will complain to Twitter and Police and several accounts spreading deliberate “fake news and lies today”.

“Several accounts circulating baseless propaganda about secret meetings- this is  patently false. Please investigate the sources of these false  news reports for appropriate action. Irresponsible journalism. Needs a probe,” Dr Shinde asked the police.

