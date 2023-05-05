Shindes junk report of meeting Rashmi Thackeray 

A media report of a secret meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi and their son Tejas created a buzz in Maharashtra politics on Friday.

However, Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena and his son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde vehemently denied the reports and described it as lies.

श्रीमती रश्मी ठाकरे आणि त्यांच्या चिरंजीवाशी माझी भेट झाल्याच्या बातम्या काही वृत्तवाहिन्यांनी प्रसारित केल्या आहेत, या बातम्या निराधार आणि बिनबुडाच्या असून त्यात कोणतेही तथ्य नाही, अशी कोणतीही भेट झालेली नाही. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) May 5, 2023

There was no immediate reaction available from the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

The media report has claimed that the secret meeting between Shinde and the Thackerays comes around 10 months after the June 2022 split in the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena.

“The report is baseless. It does not have any truth. No such meeting has taken place,” the chief minister said.

Shinde’s son said that it was a lie. “Eknath Shinde and Rashmi Thackeray ji never met as shown on a TV channel. This is desperation, nothing else. It is false news,” he said. Dr Shinde said that they will complain to Twitter and Police and several accounts spreading deliberate “fake news and lies today”.

“Several accounts circulating baseless propaganda about secret meetings- this is patently false. Please investigate the sources of these false news reports for appropriate action. Irresponsible journalism. Needs a probe,” Dr Shinde asked the police.