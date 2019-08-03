Ship run drift in Palghar

A huge cargo ship went adrift and stuck in the rocky beach shores off the Vangaon village in Palghar district, nearly 120 km from Mumbai, because of inclement weather over the Arabian Sea.

The 13-member crew of MV Nanda Aparna are safe and the shipowners are trying to address the issue.

The propeller of the ship sustained damage.

The ship with a cargo of steel had cast off from Hazira in Gujarat and was headed for Alibaug in Raigad district. The ship's captain, VV Pillai, is in touch with the owners in Surat.

Around 2 am the ship encounter choppy sea, strong winds and got pushed to the Palghar shore.

The 1, 478 tonnes merchant ship measures around 78 metres in length, five metres breadth.