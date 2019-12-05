Shiv Sena activist to launch Rs 10 thali

A Shiv Sainik, whose roots are from Mangaluru in Karnataka, will launch a food tempo that would provide thali at just Rs 10.

During the annual Dassehra rally, Shiv Sena President and now Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had promised that when his government comes to power, he would prove thali at Rs 10 to commoners.

The launch on Friday coincides with the 64th Mahaparinirvan Divas, the death anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of Constitution.

However, this is not a direct initiative of the Maharashtra government or the Shiv Sena-controlled BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but by a Shiv Sainik.

Newly-elected Mayor Kishori Pednekar will inaugurate the initiative. "Uddhavji had announced Rs 10 a thali scheme... as a Shiv Sainik, we are committed to it," Shiv Sena leader Jagdish Shridhar Shetty, told DH, on Thursday.

The tempo or food truck has been named 'Hindu hriday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Annarath'.

In Rs 10, the thali, to be known as 'Shiv thali', includes three chapatis, rice, dal, and one bhaji.

"I am sure the response would be encouraging... as of now we have the capacity to provide 500 thalis per day," said Shetty, who is also associated with Shree Swami Charitable Trust.

The tempo, as of now, will be parked off the office of Shetty at Saidham Chowk in Mulund central suburbs of Mumbai.

"It is a step towards fulfilling the promise," said Shetty. "It is sort of a pilot project," he said, adding that he was open to suggestions to make it more effective.