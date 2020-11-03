Shiv Sena backs France's Macron over cartoon row

Shiv Sena backs French President Macron over cartoon row

The editorial 'Saamana' said Prophet Muhammad is a symbol of "peace and patience"

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 03 2020, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 13:38 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said those who engaged in the barbaric act of slitting throats in the name of religion in France are enemies of humanity and hence, French President Emmanuel Macron needs to be backed against it.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said political parties and Muslim community in India have no reason to get involved into the "internal affairs" of France.

The comments came in the wake of row in France over a cartoon of prophet of Islam.

The editorial said Prophet Muhammad is a symbol of "peace and patience".

Those who claim to be his followers are murdering the ideology and raising question markbefore the entire Islam, it said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Emmanuel Macron
Shiv Sena
Saamana
Islamic terrorism

What's Brewing

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Trump needs a polling error bigger than 2016 to win

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

Fears of violence, vote rigging beset US election eve

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

DH Toon | 'Love jihad': 'Charge Cupid under Arms Act'

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

It’s time we called 2020 a gap year

 