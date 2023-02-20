Shiv Sena Bhavan is temple for us: Shinde camp 

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Monday clarified that it was not going to stake claim for the Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar as it was a temple for lakhs of Shiv Sainiks.

“As I have said earlier, we are not going to stake any claim whatsoever as regards the Shiv Sena Bhavan….it is temple for us though for some people it may just be a property,” veteran Shiv Sena leader and three-time MLA Sanjay Shirsat, who was among the first to switch over to the Shinde faction said.

“It is revered...whenever we pass by it, we will bow down to the Shiv Sena Bhavan,” he said.

Shiv Sena Bhavan is owned by Shivai Trust. The shakhas of the Shiv Sena across the state are opened through this trust, which may be owned by that trust.