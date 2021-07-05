Sena-BJP relationship like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao: Raut

Shiv Sena-BJP relationship like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, not India-Pakistan: Sanjay Raut

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2021, 11:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 11:19 ist
Shiv sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the relationship between his party and the BJP was not like "India-Pakistan", but instead similar to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Raut was reacting to Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' remark that the two parties were not 'enemies," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Raut said that while the Shiv Sena and BJP espouse different "political ways," their friend ship "will remain intact."

More to follow...

