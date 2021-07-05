Shiv Sena-BJP relationship like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, not India-Pakistan: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the relationship between his party and the BJP was not like "India-Pakistan", but instead similar to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.

Raut was reacting to Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' remark that the two parties were not 'enemies," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on BJP's Devendra Fadnavis' 'we are not enemies' remark pic.twitter.com/OUPdztS9Od — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Raut said that while the Shiv Sena and BJP espouse different "political ways," their friend ship "will remain intact."

