Shiv Sena blasts Nepal over border firing in 'Saamana'

Against the backdrop of the recent firing by Nepal Armed Police Force that left an Indian injured, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday called for breaking barrels of Nepalese guns right now or else, it said such incidents will be a permanent headache like is the case of Pakistan.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also said that China has been quiet in Ladakh at the moment, but is "playing a game" to ensure Indian borders are not peaceful by making Pakistan and Nepal fire bullets.

Praising Indian soldiers for giving befitting replies to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena sought to know when will the countrys rulers succeed in stopping Pakistans ceasefire violations and firing from across the border.

An Indian national was injured in firing by the Nepal Armed Police Force (NAPF) in the 'no mans land' on the Indo- Nepal border in Bihars Kishanganj district on Saturday, according to police.

On June 12, an Indian national was killed while two others were injured in firing by the NAPF on the Indo-Nepal border near Lalbandi Janki Nagar village in Bihars Sitamarhi district.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Pakistan violated ceasefire more than 2,700 times till now this year. Twenty-one innocent Indian citizens were killed, while 94 others injured in these incidents, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party added.

Now, add the firings from Nepal to this. This means, earlier only Pakistan would engage in firing from across the border. Now, Nepalese guns are also blazing and claiming lives of innocent Indians," it said.

"We have not been able to stop Pakistani guns, but such should not become the case with Nepal. The barrels of the Nepalese guns must be broken right now. Or else, firing along the border with Nepal will become a permanent headache as is the case with Pakistan, the Marathi publication said.

Referring to the two incidents involving the NAPF, the Shiv Sena said Nepal has shown it will side with China and Pakistan against India.

"China is quiet in Ladakh at the moment, but it is playing a game to ensure Indian borders are not peaceful by making Nepal and Pakistan fire bullets, it said.

Pakistanis continue to fire bullets in the central areas of Jammu and Kashmir, while Indian soldiers have been giving befitting replies to such aggressions, it pointed out.

"But when will the ceasefire violation and firing from across the border by Pakistan stop? It is a question when our rulers will succeed in stopping it, the Shiv Sena said.