Shiv Sena candidate elected unopposed to Thane Zilla Parishad president's post

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena candidate Pushpa Ganesh Borade-Patil was on Friday elected unopposed as the president of Thane Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra, an official said.

Presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde announced the unopposed election of Borade-Patil, as hers was the only nomination received for the office.

Borade-Patil was elected from the Chargaon block of Ambernath, it was stated.

Following the elections, which were held in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols at Niyojan Bhavan here, the Sena's Thane district (rural) president Prakash Patil greeted Borade-Patil.

In the 53-member local body, the Sena has a strength of 35, followed by the BJP with 16 and the NCP with two members. 

