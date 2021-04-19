Shiv Sena demands Parliament session to discuss Covid

Shiv Sena demands special Parliament session for discussing Covid-19

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 19 2021, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 11:21 ist
Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena demanded a special Parliament session to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Also read: India woes rise with record 2.73 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

"All states are facing problems, we can discuss the situation and come out with measures," said the party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shiv Sena
Parliament
Sanjay Raut
COVID-19
Maharashtra
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Covid-19 more transmissible indoors than outdoors?

Covid-19 more transmissible indoors than outdoors?

DH Toon | On symbolic participation and Kumbh

DH Toon | On symbolic participation and Kumbh

Amid Covid wave, the elderly battle loneliness, anxiety

Amid Covid wave, the elderly battle loneliness, anxiety

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Do you have the right to be forgotten?

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Oscars show reinvented as a movie

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

Can Covid research help solve riddles of other viruses?

 