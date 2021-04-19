Shiv Sena demands special Parliament session for discussing Covid-19

Shiv Sena demanded a special Parliament session to discuss the Covid-19 situation.
"All states are facing problems, we can discuss the situation and come out with measures," said the party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut.
#ShivSena demand special Parliament session - with all protocols - to discuss the #COVID19India
"All states are facing problems, we can discuss the situation and come out with measures,' says @ShivSena chief spokesperson #SanjayRaut@DeccanHerald
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) April 19, 2021
More to follow...
