Shiv Sena demands special Parliament session for discussing Covid-19

Shiv Sena demanded a special Parliament session to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

"All states are facing problems, we can discuss the situation and come out with measures," said the party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

#ShivSena demand special Parliament session - with all protocols - to discuss the #COVID19India

