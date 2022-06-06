Shiv Sena envoys in Ayodhya to prep for Aaditya Thackeray’s visit

The Shiv Sena has launched final preparations for Aaditya Thackeray’s upcoming visit to the north-Indian temple town of Ayodhya. The Maharashtra state Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister is also the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and would be visiting Ayodhya on June 15.

Aaditya would be in Ayodhya on a day-long visit, during which he would do “darshans” and seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Shiv Sena delegation to Ayodhya comprised Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and the Executive Editor of party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ Sanjay Raut, Resident Editor of ‘Dophar ka Saamana’ Anil Tiwari and Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai, among others.

The delegation visited the under-construction Ram temple, which Raut tweeted about, along with pictures. Raut and the rest of the delegation visited temples to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

“Preparations are underway for the visit of Aaditya Thackeray on June 15,” Raut wrote in another tweet.

According to Raut, a lot of people from Maharashtra were working at the temple site. “The efforts and sacrifices of thousands of kar-sevaks and Shiv-sainiks are yielding fruits,” he said.

“It is a purely religious visit with no political agenda, he will offer prayers at the temple of Ram Lalla, perform the Sharayu aarti and also interact with the local media,” Raut said about Aaditya Thackeray’s upcoming visit.

“Shiv Sena has a long association with Ayodhya since the struggle for the temple started and even later. We have immense faith in Lord Ram and our leaders or workers regularly come here…Praying at the Ram Lalla temple fills us with divine energy,” said Raut.

In the past, Yuva Sena president, the 31-year-old Aaditya had visited Ayodhya on November 24, 2018, and again on March 7, 2020 when he had accompanied his father.