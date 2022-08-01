Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till August 4 in Patra Chawl scam case

A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut to the Enforcement Directorate custody for three days.

Raut (61) was produced before the special court set up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which remanded him to ED custody till August 4.

Also Read | Shiv Sena leaders, workers protest ED action against Sanjay Raut in Nashik

The ED demanded eight days’ custody, however, it was granted three days of custody of Raut.

“We have full faith in the judiciary,” said Raut’s brother and MLA Sunil Raut.