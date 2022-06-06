Shiv Sena leaders in Ayodhya ahead of Aaditya's visit

The Shiv Sena has launched final preparations for the visit of Aaditya Thackeray in the temple town of Ayodhya on June 15.

Aaditya, the Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will undertake a day-long visit to Ayodhya during which he will seek blessings of Lord Ram and visit temples.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Executive Editor of Saamana Sanjay Raut and Resident Editor of Dophar ka Saamana Anil Tiwari, Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai, Suraj Chavan and Jeevan Kamat were among those who travelled to Ayodhya.

The delegation sought the blessings of Ram Lalla. They also visited the temple of Lord Ram, which is being constructed.

“Preparations are under way for the visit of Aaditya Thackeray,” Raut said.

According to him, several people from Maharashtra are working at the temple site. “The efforts and sacrifices of thousands of kar-sevaks and Shiv-sainiks are yielding fruit,” he said.

In the past, 31-year-old Aaditya, the Yuva Sena President, had visited Ayodhya on November 24, 2018, and March 7, 2020 accompanying his father.