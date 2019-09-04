Shiv Sena man files complaint against Netflix

A Shiv Sena activist has filed a complaint against US-based media-services company for "portraying an incorrect picture of India globally and hurting the sentiments of Hindus."

"Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light," social worker and Hindu activist Ramesh Solanki, who is a Shiv Sena IT Cell member, said in a three-page complaint.

Mumbai: Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell has filed a complaint at LT Marg police station against Netflix "for defaming Hindus and India". pic.twitter.com/BPDxsBHZz2 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Solanki had submitted the complaint, at the L T Marg police station.

He has sent copies of the complaint to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio; Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve and Head of Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police.

To supplement his case, he has submitted a CD containing videos of the Netflix shows.

According to the complaint, popular web shows like Sacred Games, Leila, Ghoul and stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act, defame India at a global level.

Netflix is an American media-services provider and production company headquartered in Los Gatos, California

"It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light. I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority, that is, Hindu in countries other than India," Solanki has stated in his complaint.

Solanki has urged the police to "take necessary legal action" against Netflix for "hurting Hindu sentiments."

“Aham Brahmasami, a Vedic chant and a sacred hymn has been framed as a war cry. People belonging to a cult greet each other with this hymn, suggesting that the hymn radicalises people to indulge in a war against humanity,” Solanki wrote in his complaint against Sacred Games.

“The film generalises a revered concept of Guruji in the Bharatiya school of thoughts. The agenda is to demean the Guru-Shishya parampara with overtly sexual gestures,” he added.

He further alleged that Ghoul falsely indicates that India has been terrorising Muslims and snatching their fundamental rights in order to curb terrorism.