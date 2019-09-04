Shiv Sena member files complaint against Netflix

Ramesh Solanki, a Shiv Sena IT cell member, has lodged a police complaint against Netflix saying that the US-based online streaming service is "defaming Hindus and India'', according to an ANI report.

Solanki filed a complaint at the LT Marg police station Mumbai saying that Netflix is trying to portray a false picture of India and Hindu through series like 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul', 'Laila' and standup comedy show of Hasan Minhaj. "Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light," Solanki has stated in his complaint.

Mumbai: Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell has filed a complaint at LT Marg police station against Netflix "for defaming Hindus and India". pic.twitter.com/BPDxsBHZz2 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

He further urged police to take legal action against Netflix, "I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licences as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority, that is, Hindu in countries other than India."

A copy of the complaint has been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.