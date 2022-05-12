Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke no more

Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke no more

He had won the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 from Andheri East seat of Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 12 2022, 08:12 ist
  • updated: May 12 2022, 08:12 ist
Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke passed away following a heart attack in Dubai.

Latke, a two-time MLA, was 52.

He had won the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 from Andheri East seat of Mumbai. Before that, Latke was elected as a corporator to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) three times.

"Shocked to hear the news of Shiv sena MLA Ramesh Latke’s sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back.. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting.. He was a friend beyond party lines.. Unbelievable!!  RIP🙏🏻," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted.

AAP Mumbai Working President Ruben Mascarenhas said: "Heartfelt condolences to the family of Ramesh Latke. May his soul RIP. Om Shanti."

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
India News

