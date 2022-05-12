Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke no more

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke passed away following a heart attack in Dubai.

Latke, a two-time MLA, was 52.

He had won the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 from Andheri East seat of Mumbai. Before that, Latke was elected as a corporator to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) three times.

"Shocked to hear the news of Shiv sena MLA Ramesh Latke’s sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back.. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting.. He was a friend beyond party lines.. Unbelievable!! RIP🙏🏻," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted.

AAP Mumbai Working President Ruben Mascarenhas said: "Heartfelt condolences to the family of Ramesh Latke. May his soul RIP. Om Shanti."