Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke no more

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke passed away following a heart attack in Dubai.
Latke, a two-time MLA, was 52.
He had won the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 from Andheri East seat of Mumbai. Before that, Latke was elected as a corporator to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) three times.
"Shocked to hear the news of Shiv sena MLA Ramesh Latke’s sudden demise! I Remember meeting him on a flight to kokan for angnewadi jatra just few months back.. I praised him for losing so much weight because of dieting.. He was a friend beyond party lines.. Unbelievable!! RIP🙏🏻," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane tweeted.
AAP Mumbai Working President Ruben Mascarenhas said: "Heartfelt condolences to the family of Ramesh Latke. May his soul RIP. Om Shanti."
