Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik appears before ED

The ED has also arrested Tops Grup Managing Director M Shashidharan and Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Sarnaik.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 10 2020, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 12:57 ist
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik arrives at ED office after being summoned by the agency following a raid to his residence in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe, officials said.

Sarnaik, 56, who represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly arrived around 11 AM at the central probe agency's office in the Ballard Estate area.

The investigation is linked to a probe against the Tops Grup security service provider company, its promoters and others in connection with alleged financial irregularities in providing security guards of the company for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) projects. 

The ED has so far arrested Tops Grup Managing Director M Shashidharan and Amit Chandole, an alleged associate of Sarnaik, in connection with the case.

Sarnaik has obtained an interim relief from the Supreme Court that has directed that no coercive action should be taken against the lawmaker by the probe agency under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Shiv Sena
ED
Mumbai

