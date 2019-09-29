Shiv Sena mounts pressure on BJP, distribute AB forms

The Shiv Sena on Sunday mounted pressure on its ally BJP when it started distributing 'AB' forms to its candidates.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray distributed AB forms to Sanjay Shirsat (Aurangabad West), Rajesh Kshirsagar (Kolhapur North) and Deepak Kesarkar (Sawantwadi). Kesarkar is minister of state for home. All three are sitting MLAs and have been renominated from the same seats. In fact, the negotiations between the two saffron allies are still underway.

Over the last few days, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been to New Delhi twice for consultations. On Saturday, Uddhav and state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil had announced that the alliance is on.

But now with the Sena distributing AB forms, strains have emerged. A latest announcement from BJP said that Fadnavis and Patil will address a news conference on Monday.