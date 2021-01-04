Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife appears before ED over a PMC Bank-HDIL loan case; grilled for over 3 hours

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday to join the ongoing investigations vis-a-vis a Rs 50-lakh loan taken from an accused at the PMC Bank-HDIL case.

Varsha Raut had taken time till Tuesday to appear before the agency. However, she walked into the ED office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Monday. with a set of documents.

Varsha, a teacher by profession, was grilled for over three hours by the ED, sources said.

BJP leaders had claimed that the notice was in respect of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PNB) scam and transactions with Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). Meanwhile, Raut has stated that it was for a Rs 50 lakh loan that his wife had taken from a friend 12 years ago for construction of a house.

The ED has reportedly found a link of transactions between the accounts of Varsha and Pravin Raut, one of the directors of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, who was arrested recently. Guruashish is a subsidiary of HDIL whose other directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan have already been arrested in connection with the scam.