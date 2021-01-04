ED grills Sanjay Raut's wife for over 3 hours

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife appears before ED over a PMC Bank-HDIL loan case; grilled for over 3 hours

Raut has stated it was for a Rs 50 lakh loan that his wife had taken from a friend 12 years ago for construction of a house

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 04 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 21:02 ist
Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Sanjay Raut, leaves after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe into the PMC bank fraud case, in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday to join the ongoing investigations vis-a-vis a Rs 50-lakh loan taken from an accused at the PMC Bank-HDIL case.

Varsha Raut had taken time till Tuesday to appear before the agency. However, she walked into the ED office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Monday. with a set of documents.

Varsha, a teacher by profession, was grilled for over three hours by the ED, sources said.

BJP leaders had claimed that the notice was in respect of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PNB) scam and transactions with Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). Meanwhile, Raut has stated that it was for a Rs 50 lakh loan that his wife had taken from a friend 12 years ago for construction of a house.

The ED has reportedly found a link of transactions between the accounts of Varsha and Pravin Raut, one of the directors of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, who was arrested recently. Guruashish is a subsidiary of HDIL whose other directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan have already been arrested in connection with the scam.

