Fadnavis doing 'good job' as Oppn leader, praises Sena

Shiv Sena praises Devendra Fadnavis for doing 'good job' as Oppn leader

Fadnavis' confidence is a morale-booster for the govt and the Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, said Sena

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 18 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 12:44 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Former CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena on Saturday praised BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he has been effectively carrying out his role as a Leader of Opposition.

The ruling party also said that as Fadnavis has expressed satisfaction over the public health machinery in the state in the fight against Covid-19, it has boosted the morale of the government and the coronavirus patients.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is as much young and dynamic as he was when he was the chief minister of the state. His recent statement has come to light in which he told a close party colleague that if tests coronavirus positive he should be admitted to a government hospital for treatment," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Although Fadnavis should be praised for this statement, he is being trolled, which is not right. We have time and again said that he has been doing a good job as a leader of opposition," it said.

Sena said that Fadnavis has been touring the state to monitor the Covid-19 relief work and the health facilities and has expressed satisfaction over the work being carried out by the state government against coronavirus.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 18

"His statement that he should be admitted to a government hospital cannot be called a stunt. He has expressed confidence that the government health machinery will keep him safe if anything happens to him.

"This confidence is a morale-booster for the government and the Covid-19 patients in the state and he should be praised for that," the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Shiv Sena
BJP
Saamana
Devendra Fadnavis

What's Brewing

What is 'bad taste' in satire?

What is 'bad taste' in satire?

Covid-19 inspires short films

Covid-19 inspires short films

How influencers are coping

How influencers are coping

Triumph of marks over mettle

Triumph of marks over mettle

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

EC to fix limit for Bihar digital campaign expenses?

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Aishwarya Rai admitted to Nanavati Hospital

 