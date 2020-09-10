Shiv Sena shamelessly made ‘milavat sarkar’, turned into Sonia Sena, says Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena has become Sonia Sena, says Kangana Ranaut

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Sep 10 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 10:55 ist
Continuing her offensive remarks against the Shiv Sena, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that the party founded by Balasaheb Thackeray has now become “Sonia Sena”.

The 33-year-old actor has been attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on the issues of mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver in Palghar district and the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“…one must never succumb to bullies, after losing elections, Shiv Sena shamelessly made ‘milavat sarkar’ and turned into Sonia Sena,” Kangana said tagging BJP stalwart and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

Her statement comes a day after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished illegal alterations in her office Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd that is located in her private bungalow at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday temporarily stayed the demolition for a day. It is scheduled to hear the case on Thursday noon.

After the demolition, she had targeted the chief minister, saying: “Come Udhhav Thackeray and Karan Johar gang, you broke my workplace.. come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless.” In her tweets in Hindi, she also referred to Thackeray as “tu”, “tujhe”.

She further said: “Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists, candle march groups and award vapsi gang has no comments on what High Court said about open murder of law and order in Maharashtra. Well done, thank you for proving me right always, you all deserve the treatment you get from me.”

