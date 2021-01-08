Shiv Sena slams Governor Koshyari over delay in clearing Council nominations

The Shiv Sena has come down heavily on governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the delay in clearing the 12 names that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi recommended to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from governor’s quota.

Questioning the delay, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut asked: “The Constitutional values should be upheld by those holding Constitutional posts. The Constitution clearly mentions that it is mandatory to accept Cabinet recommendations regarding the names submitted by the Cabinet,” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “You have to clear first....that if you want to keep the issue pending till you topple the MVA government and get a government of your choice.”

To a question on whether he is referring to the governor or the BJP, Raut said: “It is up to you. I have said what I wanted to.”

It may be mentioned, on 6 November, a ministerial delegation comprising Parliamentary Affairs minister Anil Parab of Shiv Sena, minority affairs minister Nawab Malik of NCP and medical education and cultural affairs minister Amit Deshmukh called on Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan and submitted the 12 names.

The Governor nominates 12 MLCs for tenure of six years – based on the recommendations of the state Cabinet.

According to Article 171(5) of the Constitution: “The members to be nominated by the Governor under sub clause (e) of clause (3) shall consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as the following, namely: literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service.” However, no time frame is mentioned.

It may be recalled, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had in November, when the MVA government completed one year, requested the Governor to clear the names submitted by the government.