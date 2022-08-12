Uddhav's faction gets 15 more days to submit documents

Shiv Sena symbol war: Uddhav Thackeray's faction gets 15 more days to submit documents to EC

Following a request by the Thackeray faction, the EC has now asked it submit the documents by August 23

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2022, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 07:41 ist

The Election Commission is learnt to have given the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena 15 more days to submit documents in support of its claim on the party's election symbol.

Last month, the Election Commission had asked the rival factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to submit documents by August 8 in support of their claims on the party's election symbol -- a "bow and arrow".

Following a request by the Thackeray faction, the EC has now asked it submit the documents by August 23, sources said.

Responding to a question on the plea by the Thackeray faction to postpone hearing on the matter by four weeks, sources said at present the EC has only asked for documents and the hearing will come later.

The poll body had asked the two factions to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislature and organisational wings of the Shiv Sena, and their written statements on the matter.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators had revolted against the party leadership in June this year, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The MVA dispensation was consisted of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

The Shinde camp joined hands with the BJP and formed the government in Maharashtra subsequently.

Shinde took oath as chief minister on June 30 along with BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Election Commission

What's Brewing

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

FIFA officially advances World Cup by a day for Qatar

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Sounds of Goa: Concert at heritage home enthrals

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Bollywood actors who faced ire for 'sexist' remarks

Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans

Ice-age footprints shed light on America's early humans

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

 