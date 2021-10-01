Shiv Sena to go solo in Goa polls; contest 22-25 seats: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena on Friday announced a change in strategy for the upcoming polls in Goa, with its national spokesperson Sanjay Raut stating that the party would contest the upcoming elections on its own and contesting between 22 to 25 seats out of the 40 seats which are up for grabs in the 2022 state assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Friday, Raut also said that the 25-year-old Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance in Maharashtra, had restricted the party's efforts to increase its footprint in Maharashtra over the last two and a half decades.

"All this while, we focussed on alliances. In Maharashtra, our leader and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had to concede that we could not expand our base (in Maharashtra) because of the alliance for 25 years," the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Even in Goa, we used to opt for alliances that is why we could not expand. That is why we have decided that we will contest 22 to 25 seats in Goa on our own strength," Raut also said.

Raut, who is his party's election overseer in Goa, has been in the coastal state for two days working out a strategy to contest the assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

The Shiv Sena had contested the 2017 assembly polls in alliance with the Goa Suraksha Manch and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. It had poorly lost all the three seats it had contested in. While the party has been dabbling in state politics over the last two to three decades, the Shiv Sena has launched an aggresive campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Goa over the last few years, especially after the formation of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition comprising of Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Raut also said that if the party comes to power it would stop casinos from functioning in the state, blaming the BJP for reneging on its promises to do away with casinos, while the party was in the opposition.

"BJP under Manohar Parrikar has been against casinos. They even launched an agitation against them. Now half the ministers have partnerships with casinos... Should tourism states allow gambling and drugs to proliferate? Does it say that in our Constitution? We will stop casinos if we come to power," Raut said.

