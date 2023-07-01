Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP-Shiv Sena-led MahaYuti to hold parallel morchas

It’s going to be parallel show of strength in Mumbai on Saturday when the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) would take out a ‘virat morcha’ against the alleged corruption in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) targeting the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government even as the BJP-Shiv Sena-led MahaYuti plans to give a befitting reply by organising two ‘jan akrosh’ gatherings.

The rallies are going to be important as they will be held in the backdrop of possible local bodies polls ahead in Maharashtra which would include BMC - the richest and one of the biggest civic bodies of India.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s morcha would be led by Yuva Sena President and Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has put up posters and released a series of teasers on the morcha which the junior Thackeray would lead from Metro Cinema in Marine Lines to the nearby BMC headquarters off the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

After the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, they ordered a special audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for 76 identified works, costing Rs 12,023.88 crore, as executed by nine departments of BMC when Thackeray was CM.

The report - which found alleged irregularities - was tabled during the budget session. Recently, the government set up SIT to probe the alleged irregularities into the BMC. A parallel probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also underway into the alleged Covid-19 jumbo field hospitals scam.

The MahaYuti, which is led by BJP-Shiv Sena and comprises nine parties, would also hold morchas. The Mahayuti will hold ‘jan aakrosh’ at two places in Mumbai - near the state BJP headquarters at Nariman Point and another near Swami Narayan Temple in Dadar.

“Thackeray has rampantly looted the coffers of the BMC over the past 25 years. They must be made accountable for the siphoning of Rs 3 lakh crores. Nearly Rs 12,000 crore scam took place during the Covid-19 pandemic period. Thackeray facilitated and made sure that his close aides and their cronies could make money from various scams,” Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar said.