Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joins Eknath Shinde camp

In a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe on Friday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Dr Gorhe joined the party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

"The Shinde saheb-held Shiv Sena is taking ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray ahead," she said.

She gave the examples of abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, law against triple talaq, and proposed Uniform Civil Code as some of the reasons.