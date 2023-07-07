Sena (UBT)'s Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde camp

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe joins Eknath Shinde camp

Dr Gorhe joined the party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 07 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 14:35 ist
Neelam Gorhe. Credit: Twitter/@MahaDGIPR

In a major setback to Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Legislative Council chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe on Friday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Dr Gorhe joined the party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis.

"The Shinde saheb-held Shiv Sena is taking ideas of Balasaheb Thackeray ahead," she said.

She gave the examples of abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir, construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, law against triple talaq, and proposed Uniform Civil Code as some of the reasons.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Indian Politics
Mumbai
Devendra Fadnavis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Tomatoes pricier than gasoline in India with 445% hike

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 