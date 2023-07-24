Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan appears before SIT

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan appears before SIT probing 'irregularities' in civic contracts

Chavan appeared before the SIT members at the Economic Offences Wing office in the Mumbai.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2023, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 16:44 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in BMC Covid scam case, in Mumbai, Monday, June 26, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan on Monday appeared before the Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is conducting a probe into alleged irregularities in the Rs 1,2024 crore-worth work contracts of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an official said.

Chavan, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, appeared before the SIT members at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office compound in south Mumbai to record his statement, the official said.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 15 locations, including Chavan's residence in suburban Chembur, in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged 'irregularities' in the jumbo Covid-19 treatment centres in Mumbai.

The ED last week arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and Dahisar jumbo Covid-19 centre dean Dr Kishore Bisure in connection with that case.

