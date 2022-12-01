Shiv Sena (UBT) protests over farm insurance woes

Shiv Sena (UBT) protests in Aurangabad over forced power bill recovery, farm insurance woes

Seventeen agitators were detained in connection with the protests and released later

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Dec 01 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 15:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Thursday held protests at eight places in Maharashtra's Aurangabad against what it claimed was collection of electricity bills forcibly.

The protest was also aimed at insurance firms for allegedly not cooperating with farmers in distress due to crop loss from heavy rains, functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The party held a 'chakka jam' (traffic at standstill) protest, during which they burnt cattle fodder.

"The government claims there is no forced power bill recovery but the truth on the ground is different. The government pays insurance premium but firms are not clearing claims from farmers," MLC Ambadas Danve said.

Danve, who was briefly detained during the protest, is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Seventeen agitators were detained in connection with the protests and released later, a Waluj police station official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Shiv Sena
India News
Maharashtra
Aurangabad
protest

What's Brewing

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

DH Toon | '25 minutes BJP ad break'

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

French baguette enters UN World Cultural Heritage list

 