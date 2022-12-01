Shiv Sena (UBT) protests in Aurangabad over forced power bill recovery, farm insurance woes

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Thursday held protests at eight places in Maharashtra's Aurangabad against what it claimed was collection of electricity bills forcibly.

The protest was also aimed at insurance firms for allegedly not cooperating with farmers in distress due to crop loss from heavy rains, functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The party held a 'chakka jam' (traffic at standstill) protest, during which they burnt cattle fodder.

"The government claims there is no forced power bill recovery but the truth on the ground is different. The government pays insurance premium but firms are not clearing claims from farmers," MLC Ambadas Danve said.

Danve, who was briefly detained during the protest, is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council. Seventeen agitators were detained in connection with the protests and released later, a Waluj police station official said.