Sena 'purifies' Thackeray memorial after Rane's visit

Shiv Sena workers 'purify' Thackeray memorial after Narayan Rane's visit

A local Shiv Sainik Appa Patil washed the area where Rane had offered floral tribute with ‘gau mutra’ cow urine

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 19 2021, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 21:23 ist
Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane pays homage to Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, at his memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thursday. Credit: PTI Photo

Hours after Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane visited Shivaji Park and paid tributes to his mentor late Balasaheb Thackeray, a group of Shiv Sainiks visited the park and conducted a “purification” of the place.

Rane is bete noire of Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

In the afternoon, Rane, during the Jan Aashirwad Yatra, accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar, visited the park and paid tributes at the memorial of the late Shiv Sena supremo.

A local Shiv Sainik Appa Patil washed the area where Rane had offered floral tribute with ‘gau mutra’ cow urine and performed a dudh-abhishek on the portrait of the late leader.

Patil told reporters Rane had come here to pay tributes to late Balasaheb but at the same time criticises the party formed by him. “This place had become impure by his visit which we wanted to clean up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Darekar came down heavily for the Shiv Sena act. "Balasaheb is not anyone's private property. Shiv Sena will not get any sympathy out of this," he said.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar described the purification act as “nautanki”.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uddhav Thackeray
India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Balasaheb Thackeray
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

The story of India’s first transgender photojournalist

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

10 places in India that are photographers' paradise

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

 