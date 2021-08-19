Shiv Sena workers 'purify' Thackeray memorial after Narayan Rane's visit

Hours after Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane visited Shivaji Park and paid tributes to his mentor late Balasaheb Thackeray, a group of Shiv Sainiks visited the park and conducted a “purification” of the place.

Rane is bete noire of Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the afternoon, Rane, during the Jan Aashirwad Yatra, accompanied by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar, visited the park and paid tributes at the memorial of the late Shiv Sena supremo.

A local Shiv Sainik Appa Patil washed the area where Rane had offered floral tribute with ‘gau mutra’ cow urine and performed a dudh-abhishek on the portrait of the late leader.

Patil told reporters Rane had come here to pay tributes to late Balasaheb but at the same time criticises the party formed by him. “This place had become impure by his visit which we wanted to clean up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Darekar came down heavily for the Shiv Sena act. "Balasaheb is not anyone's private property. Shiv Sena will not get any sympathy out of this," he said.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar described the purification act as “nautanki”.