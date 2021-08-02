Shiv Sena workers vandalise Adani Airport signboard

Shiv Sena workers vandalise Adani Airport signboard in Mumbai

Shiv Sena’s Mumbai South MP and chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said that it was just a spontaneous reaction against an attack on Maharashtra’s pride

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 02 2021, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 17:44 ist
A signage of Adani group is pictured outside the Chatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Shiv Sena workers on Monday vandalised a signboard mentioning the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as the Adani Airport.

Last month the Adani Group headed by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani took over the management of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which is run by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) - earlier controlled by the GVK Group.

Adani Airport Holding Ltd (AAHL) is currently running the management of the Mumbai Airport.

Shiv Sena, which is a constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has been protesting against the renaming of the airport.

Bharatiya Kamgar Sena Secretary Sanjay Kadam led the protests at the airport.

“The AAHL has merely only been permitted to manage the Mumbai Airport and they cannot make any changes to the name, etc… This is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. People will not tolerate it,” he said.

Raising slogans of ‘…Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai…’, the Sainiks trooped onto the landscaped garden, planted saffron flags and uprooted the Adani Airport name-hoardings.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s Mumbai South MP and chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said that it was just a spontaneous reaction against an attack on Maharashtra’s pride.

“I welcome Sanjay Kadam and his activists,” he said, adding that the signboard is just off the Western Express Highway in front of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.  “Earlier, there was a small logo of GVK Group…but now a big board of Adani Airport has been put up…have you purchased the country…are we your slaves,” he lambasted.

Meanwhile, an AAHL spokesperson said: ”In light of the incidents around Adani Airports branding at the Mumbai International Airport, we firmly assure that Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) has merely replaced the previous branding with Adani Airports branding and that no change has been made to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s branding or positioning at the terminal.”

“The branding at CSMIA is in compliance with the norms and guidelines of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). AAHL will continue to adhere to all the guidelines laid out by the government in the interest of the aviation community at large,” the statement added.

