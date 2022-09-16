Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra rally snowballing into major political issue

The annual Dussehra rally of the Shiv Sena is fast snowballing into a major political issue in Maharashtra.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the rebel faction, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are engaged in a direct confrontation for the venues even as senior politicians of Maharashtra have appealed to the warring faction to settle the issue amicably.

The two venues in question are the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar and the ground at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Bandra.

While permissions for Shivaji Park are granted by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the same for BKC Ground needs to be obtained from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

While initially, both the factions had applied for Shivaji Park as Plan-B, both sides have moved applications for permission for BKC Ground. However, any sort of rapprochement over the issue of venue is far from sight.

It may be mentioned that Shinde also holds the portfolio of the Urban Development Department, which may have a major role to play.

It was Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai, a close aide of the Thackeray family, who initially moved the application for Shivaji Park. However, days later, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar too moved an application.

Incidentally, Sarvankar, an MLA from Dadar, had been seeking permission for the rally from the BMC. Following the delay, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray raked up the issue.

However, as Plan-B, Shiv Sena Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant, who is the President of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, moved an application and the Shinde camp too followed suit.

‘The dispute has compounded with both the factions applying for both the venues. It would be very difficult for the Maharashtra government, BMC and MMRDA to settle the issue,” a senior political observer said, adding that things may stretch to the last minute.

The administration of BMC and MMRDA had sought legal opinion on the issue.

Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, a firebrand leader and orator-par-excellence, had started the tradition of addressing annual Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park, in 1966, months after the party was founded on June 19, 1966.

Balasaheb addressed the first Dussehra rally in 1966 and since then it has been an unbroken tradition --- except for two occasions -- in 2006 when it was not possible because of heavy rains and in 2009 because of Vidhan Sabha polls.

A day after Balasaheb died on November 17, 2012, his last rites were performed at Shivaji Park.

The Shiv Sena Bhavan, the headquarters of Shiv Sena, is also located near Shivaji Park.

In 2020 and 2021, because of the Covid-19 pandemic-triggered lockdown and restrictions, the rally was held virtually or indoors, but now Thackeray has asked the party to prepare for the Dussehra rally.

In 2020, Uddhav addressed the rally virtually, while in 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhananda Hall at King’s Circle.