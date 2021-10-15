Shiv Sena's Goa vice president Rakhi Naik resigns

Shiv Sena's Goa vice president Rakhi Naik resigns

Naik said she had resigned after understanding that the Sena was not serious about Goa and has not been working in the interest of the state

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Oct 15 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 18:13 ist
Former Shiv Sena Goa vice president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik. Credit: Twitter/@RaakhiNaik

The Shiv Sena's Goa unit vice-president Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik on Friday resigned from her post and primary membership of the party. Naik, who had been associated with the Sena for the last four years, is also the party's state spokesperson.

“Here, I end my four-year long association with Shiv Sena. I have sent my formal resignation from the post of Vice President and Primary Membership of the party. Taken most important decision on the auspicious day of Dussehra,” she tweeted.

When contacted, Naik said she had resigned after understanding that the Sena was not serious about Goa and has not been working in the interest of the state. “The central leaders arrive here only to pay lip service,” Naik said, adding that she is yet to decide on a future course of action.

“I will have to speak to my well-wishers and followers before taking any decision, as this is a crucial time for Goa,” Naik said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
Shiv Sena
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 