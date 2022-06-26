Shiv Sena's 'important leader' Eknath Shinde lost CM's post because of BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Eknath Shinde lost CM's post because of BJP, says Raut

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 26 2022, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 12:17 ist

Adding a new dimension to the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena’s trouble-shooter Sanjay Raut said that the now rebel leader Eknath Shinde lost the post of Chief Minister only and only because of the BJP.

According to Raut, Shinde was always an “important leader” of the Shiv Sena. 

It may be mentioned, that during the BJP-Shiv Sena government headed by Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde was the Minister for Public Works (Public Undertaking) and briefly the Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare and when the Maha Vikas Aghadi came to power under Uddhav Thackeray, he was made the Urban Development Minister. 

“It is being said that Uddhav Thackeray has a world to Eknath Shinde that he would be made the Chief Minister…now here this rebellion…Eknath Shinde would have been made the Chief Minister if the BJP would not have backtracked on the two-and-a-half-year rotational Chief Minister…if this pact would have been upheld (by BJP), Shinde would have been the Chief Minister,” Raut said in the weekly column ‘RokhThok’ that appears in Saamana, every Sunday. 

Raut, who is the Executive Editor of Saamana, wrote: “When the Maha Vikas Aghadi was formed, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress President Sonia Gandhi insisted that Uddhav Thackeray be the Chief Minister.”

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and party’s chief spokesperson, said that it is clear that Shinde lost the post of Chief Minister because of BJP, whom he is now calling a ‘maha-shakti’.

However, he added: “Traditionally, the Chief Minister holds the Urban Development portfolio, but Thackeray had given it to Shinde."

