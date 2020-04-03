Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut lashes out at PM's 'light up lamps' appeal

Sena's Raut lashes out at PM's 'light up lamps' appeal

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to people to switch off electricity in their homes and light lamps, candles and flash mobile phone torches to show the country's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message, the PM asked people to be part of the initiative for nine minutes from 9pm on April 5.

In a tweet, Raut, a Rajya Sabha MP, said, "When people were asked to clap, they crowded the roads and beat drums. I just hope now they don't burn down their own houses."

The PM's appeal to clap and clang utensils to show appreciation to frontline staff on March 22 saw its fair share of violations of social distancing norms with mobs coming out on the streets and indulging in raucous tributes.

"Sir 'diyato jalayenge' but please tell us what the government is doing to improve the condition," Raut further asked. 

