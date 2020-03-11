Shiva Sena MLAs unhappy, political earthquake soon in Maharashtra: Ramdas Athawale

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is safe, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies said on Wednesday as the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is on the brink of collapse.

The Operation Kamala would not succeed in Maharashtra, said leaders of MVA, that last week completed 100 days in power.

Two statements along the development of Gwalior royal family scion Jyotiraditya Scindia resigning from Congress and joining BJP has created ripples in Maharashtra.

"Only a matter of time. I predict in Maharashtra too Hindutva will reign united soon," veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swami said.

RPI President Ramdas Athawale, who is a minister in the Narendra Modi government, claimed that Shiv Sena MLAs are unhappy and there could be a "political earthquake" in Maharashtra.

However, the three ruling allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and brushed aside the statements.

"The Madhya Pradesh virus would not enter Maharashtra," Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Thackeray, said.

"BJP tried to form government in Maharashtra too but failed. No such operation will be successful here. Surgeons like us are sitting here in the operation theatre. If anyone comes to do it, he himself will be operated upon," he said.

Minority Affairs Minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said that that the government was stable. However, he said that leaders and MLAs from Sena-NCP-Congress who had joined BJP ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls are interested in 'ghar wapasi'.

State Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that the government was stable. "Any attempts of a coup (by BJP) will be thwarted by the three MVA allies, there is complete coordination," he added.