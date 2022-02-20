Shivaji Maharaj's Guerrilla warfare techniques to be showcased at Raigad Fort

The guerrilla warfare techniques of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would be showcased near the Raigad Fort complex.

The Raigad Development Authority (RDA) has acquired 88-acre land where a unique facility is being created.

Rajya Sabha member Yuvraj SambhajiRaje Chhatrapati and RDA Chairperson had spoken to Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray in this regard.

“There could be a museum – a museum on Shivaji Maharaj or a war museum could be made…we have around 88 acres of land near the fort complex that we have acquired,” SambhajiRaje said.

According to him, the land also includes unique terrain. “In fact, we can showcase various aspects of guerrilla warfare and the techniques adopted by Shivaji Maharaj,” he said, adding that there could be hostels, stay facilities and open-air theatres in this place.

