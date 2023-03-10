Shivaji museum, leopard safari to come up in Pune's Junnar 

The historical Junnar city in Pune district is being transformed into a unique tourism centre offering something for everyone.

The ancient Junnar city is around 90-100 km away from Pune city, the cultural capital of Maharashtra.

The Shivneri Fort in Junnar is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary and iconic Maratha warrior.

Also Read: Mega plan for development of tourism in Maharashtra

In the state Budget 2023-24, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government announced two major initiatives for Junnar.

A museum dedicated to the life and times of Shivaji Maharaj would come up at the Shivneri Fort in Junnar, and a leopard safari will be started at Shivneri.

It may be mentioned that the Wildlife SOS is running a Leopard Rescue Centre at Manikdoh in Junnar along with the help of Maharashtra Forest Department.

Nestled in the Sahyadri mountain ranges of the Western Ghats, dams like Manikdoh, Yedgaon on Kukadi river and the Chilewadi on Mandvi river give a unique look to the rich nature in Junnar.

Several notable temples lie on the banks of Kukadi river including the Vigneshwara Temple, Ozar and Malanga Devi.

The Khodad village in this tehsil also houses the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), the largest telescope at metre wavelengths in the world, which attracts radio astronomers from different countries. Junnar has been an important trading and political centre for the last two millennia. The town is on the trade route that links the ports of western India or more specifically Konkan with Deccan interiors.

The first mention of Junnar comes from the Greco-Roman travellers from the first millennia. There are more than 220 individual rock-cut caves located in four hills around Junnar. The most famous among them is the Lenyadri complex.

It represents a series of about 30 rock-cut mostly Buddhist caves. One cave is a famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Several inscriptions related to donations by Yavanas (Indo-Greeks) have been found at the Junnar caves.