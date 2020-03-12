Shivaji Park renamed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

The historic Shivaji Park at Dadar in Mumbai, will now formally be known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park.

The proposal to rename the mammoth ground, which has a long association with Maharashtra's politics and Indian cricket, was approved by the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, on the birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary Maratha warrior.

On one side of the park, there is a grand statue of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a Ganesh temple called Udyan Ganesh and a small memorial of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

It is the same ground where legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar took his first cricket lessons.

The park is also important to the Shiv Sena.

"Shiv Sena and Shivaji Park go together," says veteran political analyst and writer Prakash Akolkar, adding that for decades, Balasaheb addressed the annual Dassera rally in this ground.

The bust of late Meenatai Thackeray, popularly called Masaheb, is on one edge of the ground.

In 1995, when the Shiv Sena-BJP came to power, Manohar Joshi and late Gopinath Munde were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively from here.

In November 2019, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister in the same ground.

During the freedom movement, the park was a focal point of Samyukta Maharashtra Chalval (consolidated Maharashtra) movement.

"Shivaji Park, cricket and politics go together," said storyteller, journalist and author Ketan Vaidya of Musafir Walks.

Besides Thackeray, several leaders including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Congress President Sonia Gandhi also addressed rallies here.