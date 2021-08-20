Shivaji’s great escape from Agra being commemorated

Legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s grand and miraculous escape from the Agra Fort 355 years ago is being commemorated in a unique way.

In 1666, Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji escaped from the Agra Fort -- in one of the most miraculous escapes in India's history -- and left Mughal emperor Aurangzeb baffled.

On August 17, this year, a group of 30-odd enthusiasts have set off from Agra Fort and will mark of the end of their journey by road on August 29 at Pune’s Rajgad Fort.The mission has been titled ‘GarudZep Mohim’.

It is passing through Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra -- based on the route charted from historical evidences about that journey from various references. The rally touches 54 cities and hundreds of villages.

The team is being led by Maruti Abha Gole, the 14th descendent of Sarnobat Narveer Pillaji Gole, the head of Shivaji Maharaj’s infantry. "Shivaji Maharaj was in Aurangazeb’s captivity for 99 days after which he made the escape,” Gole told DH on his way to Indore.

“The Agra to Rajgad journey is inspiring and historic and hence the commemoration event,” he said.

“In Rajgad, the team will be accorded a grand welcome,” said Omkar Shinde, a member of GarudZep Mohim, who is a forts and heritage enthusiast, and associated with Western Ghats Running Foundation.

“Garud” is the mythological bird while “Zep” is the flight. “The way Shivaji Maharaj escaped from Agra Fort and reached his base Rajgad Fort was like a flawless flight…many finer points on the travel are not yet known,” Shinde told DH from Pune.

Setting out for the journey from Agra Fort, the team travelled through Sevla Ghat in UP, Dhaulpur in Rajasthan and is now proceeding through towns in Madhya Pradesh like Gwalior, Mohama, Shivpur, Guna, Pachore, Devas, Indore, Sisordia, Julwania and Sendhwa. Once they reach Maharashtra, they will travel through Shirpur, Dhule, Malegaon, Nashik, Chandwad, Sinnar, Sangamner, Narayangaon, Pune, Donje Kondgaon and Rajgad.

The journey has been organised by Sarnobat Pilajirao Gole Pratishtan, Vadgaon Maval Durg Sanvardhan, Shiv Bhumi Bhramanti (Kondhve Dhavade), Narveer Tanaji Malusare Pratishtan, Western Ghats Running Foundation and Shambhuraje Mardani Khel (Kolhapur).

The 30-member team is travelling in one truck, seven cars and three two-wheelers. “Members are taking turns to run in stretches with a marshal,” said Shinde, adding that it is 1,200-km journey, which is being completed in 13 days' time.

It needs to be mentioned that Gole, the expedition leader and a historian, has climbed/visited 1,100 forts in 14 countries.

In August 2017, he had commemorated the Agra Fort-Rajgad Fort journey by running and walking, thus covering 1,253 km.

