Shivaji stopped Portuguese demolition of temples in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday slammed Portuguese colonists for destroying temples in the state, even as he lauded the role of Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj for deterring the former European power from carrying out further destruction of Hindu religious structures.

“Portuguese began destroying temples in Goa and their acts ceased only after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj intervened. He signed a pact with the Portuguese that no temple will be demolished," the Chief Minister said at an event in South Goa which was held to commemorate the 350th anniversary of Shivaji's coronation.

Read | Why Goa doesn’t mark Independence Day on August 15 like other states

He further added that sixty years after the state's liberation from Portuguese yoke, "at least now we should wipe away the signs of the Portuguese...".

The Chief Minister's comment comes at a time when the state government's Archives and Archaeology department is in the process of completing a report on demolition of temples in Goa, based on Portuguese correspondence and official records, during the colonial period.

The report is expected to be placed in the public domain soon.

In the last state budget, the Goa government had set aside Rs. 20 crore for restoration of temples destroyed in the state.