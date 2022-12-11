'Shortcut politics not going to work anymore,' says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Shortcut politics not going to work anymore: PM Modi

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Dec 11 2022, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 13:48 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the inauguration of the Nagpur-Shirdi highway project, in Nagpur. Credit: PTI Photo

In the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that “short cut politics” is not going to work in India and urged people to expose such politicians. 

“We cannot lose the next 25 years,” Modi said addressing a public meeting in Nagpur after dedicating, inaugurating and laying the foundation of projects to the tune of Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra.

“There are self-centered politicians and political parties…expose them,” Modi added. 

PM Modi takes ride with students after flagging off Nagpur Metro

He also urged political parties to leave “short cut politics” as it was not doing any good. “You can win the elections, I am sure you can with stable development and strategies,” he said. 

“Short cut politics is not going to work any more,” he said. 

Citing examples, he said how Korea has transformed with developed strategies. “Look at the Gulf…what it was some years ago, see it today…there are lakhs of Indians who are working there,” he said. 

“Lets look at what Singapore was a few decades ago…it was an island country dependent largely on fishing…and see today, its an economic hub,” said Modi.

