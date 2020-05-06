Special train carrying migrant workers leaves Panvel

Shramik Special train carrying 1200 migrant workers leaves from Panvel during coronavirus lockdown

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 06 2020, 12:30 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 12:30 ist

A Shramik Special train carrying nearly 1,200 migrant workers left from neighbouring Navi Mumbai for Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Central Railway said.

The train left from Panvel station of Navi Mumbai at 12.45 am, carrying passengers "registered and nominated by the state government", the Central Railway (CR) informed on its Twitter handle.

Nearly 1,200 migrants boarded the 24-coach special train while maintaining the physical distancing norms, a CR spokesperson said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

On Tuesday night, the Central Railway operated two Shramik Special trains from Kalyan junction in neighbouring Thane district.

One of them, carrying nearly 1,200 migrants, left for Darbhanga in Bihar at 8.37 pm.

The other train, carrying nearly 930 migrants, left for Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh around 11 pm, railway officials earlier said.

Since May 2, the Central Railway has so far operated five Shramik Special trains from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Panvel stations for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Bihar
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 