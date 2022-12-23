SID to probe whether Uddhav called Amravati CP

In what could spell trouble for former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra government will seek a report from the State Intelligence Department (SID) on charges that he interfered in the investigations into the sensational Umesh Kolhe murder case.

The announcement was made by State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after Independent MLA Ravi Rana raised the issue.

It may be mentioned Rane is an MLA from Badnera seat in Amravati while his wife Navneet Kaur Rana is an MP from Amravati-SC seat.

This comes close on the heels of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Disha Salian death case in which the name of Thackeray’s son Aaditya, a former minister, has been dragged.

The Rana-couple had approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah after which the case was taken over by the NIA.

Rana, who has been criticising Thackeray and his son Aaditya on a number of issues including ban on chanting of Hanuman Chalisa in front of their Matoshree in Bandra , claimed that the then Chief Minister based on the Congress leader’s request asked the Amravati Police Commissioner to conduct the investigation into Kolhe’s death as a robbery case.

“I and Navneet Rana approached the Home Minister, who handed over the investigation to the NIA. The investigations have revealed that Kolhe was killed because of posts in support of Nupur Sharma," he said.

However, since Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, were not at the House, Desai responded to the question.

“We will ask the SID to prepare a report and present it within 15 days.

The SID report will be handed over to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister and thereafter an appropriate decision will be taken,” he said.

Kolhe (54), a pharmacist/chemist, was killed in ISIS-style by slitting his throat by three bike-borne assailants in Amravati on 21 June - a week before the Udaipur incident was reported on 28 June, in which a tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli was hacked to death by two persons.

Kolhe had shared a post supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

During the investigations by the NIA a total of 11 suspects have been arrested in the case and booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA chargesheet has mentioned in the chargesheet that “radicalised Islamists of Tablighi Jamaat" were involved in the crime.