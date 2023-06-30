Signs of Cabinet expansion as Shinde-Fadnavis govt in Maharashtra turns one

As the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra completed one year - it’s architects Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis - congratulated each other over a video call on Friday even as there are signs of a much-awaited expansion of council-of-ministers.

Both Chief Minister Shinde and his Deputy Fadnavis had a packed schedule - attending a series of official engagements.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the Shinde-Fadnavis duo met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to decide on a formula on expansion of the 20-member ministry and inclusion of Shiv Sena members in the Union government.

Read | Mere opposition to Sharia can't be basis for UCC: Sena (UBT)

CM Shinde assured of Cabinet expansion before leaving for the national capital.

“The chief minister would take a final call on Cabinet expansion,” Fadnavis said, adding that it would take place in July.

There are chances that the expansion of the ministry would take place ahead of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature, which is expected to be stormy.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in on June 30, 2022 - after the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and they cleared the trust vote on July 4.

The two-men ministry handled the affairs for around 40 days.

After a delay, 18 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in on August 9, however, no appointment for ministers of state were made.

Since the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly comprises 288 members, the maximum ministers that the government can have is 43.

As of now, the 20 ministers are in a 50:50 ratio between the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

There is no woman minister in the government for which the duo of Shinde-Fadnavis had been facing the flak.

Besides, none of the independent MLAs or legislators of smaller parties have been accommodated.

Ministries of some of the ministers are also expected to be changed based on their performance over the past 10 months.

Shinde cut a cake in Thane to mark the first anniversary of their alliance government here on Friday afternoon. “Our administration is the fastest ever and working round-the-clock towards the welfare of the people from all sections of society,” said Shinde.