SII suffered loss of over Rs 1,000 cr due to the fire: Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the wake of the devastating fire at the Manjri under-construction facility of the world’s largest vaccine-making company in Pune.

There is no damage to any production facility of Covishield that is being rolled out to combat the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the site of the fire and met SII chairman Cyrus Poonawalla and his son and CEO Adar Poonawalla.

“A probe is underway, let us not conclude anything before the full investigation is complete and a report is available,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray and the Poonawallas repeatedly assured that there would be no impact on the Covishield production, stock and roll out.

"The fire has damaged machinery that was being installed for rotavirus and BCG vaccine production," said Adar, adding that the extent of damage was Rs 1,000 crore.

"My losses are financial, three to four floors were damaged," he added.