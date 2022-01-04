Sindhutai, 'mom to thousands of orphans', passes away

Sindhutai Sapkal, 'mom to thousands of orphans', passes away

In 2021, she was conferred with the coveted Padma Shri honour

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 04 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 23:50 ist

Legendary social worker Sindhutai Sapkal - who is known for her work in raising orphaned children - passed away in Pune on Tuesday evening. 

Sindhutai was 73.

She passed away in the Galaxy Hospital in Pune. 

In 2021, she was conferred with the coveted Padma Shri honour. 

Sindhutai devoted herself to orphans. 

She is fondly called "mai", which means "mother". She has nurtured over 1,500-plus orphaned children. She has a grand family of 382 sons-in-law, 49 daughters-in-law, and over a thousand grandchildren.

She has received around 270 awards from various national and international organisations. A Marathi movie “Mee Sindhutai Sapkal” was also released as her biopic in 2010.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
orphan
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 