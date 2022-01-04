Sindhutai Sapkal, 'mom to thousands of orphans', passes away

Legendary social worker Sindhutai Sapkal - who is known for her work in raising orphaned children - passed away in Pune on Tuesday evening.

Sindhutai was 73.

She passed away in the Galaxy Hospital in Pune.

In 2021, she was conferred with the coveted Padma Shri honour.

Sindhutai devoted herself to orphans.

She is fondly called "mai", which means "mother". She has nurtured over 1,500-plus orphaned children. She has a grand family of 382 sons-in-law, 49 daughters-in-law, and over a thousand grandchildren.

She has received around 270 awards from various national and international organisations. A Marathi movie “Mee Sindhutai Sapkal” was also released as her biopic in 2010.

