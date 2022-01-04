Sindhutai Sapkal, 'mom to thousands of orphans', passes away

Legendary social worker Sindhutai Sapkal - who is known for her work in raising orphaned children - passed away in Pune on Tuesday evening.
Sindhutai was 73.
She passed away in the Galaxy Hospital in Pune.
In 2021, she was conferred with the coveted Padma Shri honour.
Sindhutai devoted herself to orphans.
She is fondly called "mai", which means "mother". She has nurtured over 1,500-plus orphaned children. She has a grand family of 382 sons-in-law, 49 daughters-in-law, and over a thousand grandchildren.
She has received around 270 awards from various national and international organisations. A Marathi movie “Mee Sindhutai Sapkal” was also released as her biopic in 2010.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence
Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter
Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show
What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes
Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists
World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war
DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill
DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'