'One portal for info on govt, pvt job vacancies in Goa'

Single portal for information on govt, private job vacancies in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 27 2020, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 12:05 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that a portal has been created to provide information about the job vacancies in government and private sectors, which will help the common people in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The portal is part of a number of measures announced by the state government on Friday to help the industrialists and common people in the state recover from the situation created by Covid-19.

"A portal has been launched to allow notification of job vacancies by the private establishment, government departments, autonomous bodies, educational institutes for the registered job seekers," Sawant told reporters on Friday.

It is meant for those who have registered their names with the employment exchange in the state, he said.

"The employment exchange has so far recommended the names of qualified job seekers to 19 private companies through the portal," he added.

Sawant added that the government will waive the late payment surcharge on electricity bills with the due date is between March 24 and June 30, provided the payment is made by July 15.

The chief minister also announced that those who have taken a loan from credit societies have been granted three months moratorium on payment of EMI for the period between April and June. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pramod Sawant
Goa
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 