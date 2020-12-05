Sitting judge of Gujarat HC passes away due to Covid-19

A sitting judge of Gujarat High Court Justice G R Udhwani passed away on Saturday morning due to coronavirus infection and other related complications at a private hospital in Ahmedabad.

High Court officials said that Justice Udhwani was infected with Covid-19 last month and was admitted to Sal hospital in the city on November 22. One of the doctors at Sal hospital, who treated him, said that justice Udhwani passed away on Saturday at 7:40 am after a cardiac arrest. He said that the condition of the judge had worsened in the past three days due to the infection and related complications.

59-year-old Justice Udhwani began his career as a lawyer in the High Court before being appointed as a judge in city civil court, Ahmedabad in 1997. He was subsequently appointed as registrar general of the High Court and in 2012, he was elevated as a judge. Gujarat high court advocates' association president Yatin Oza while condoling the demise said that a full court meet will be held to convey condolences.