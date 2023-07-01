Six booked for assaulting, robbing 45-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: 6 booked for assaulting, robbing 45-year-old man

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 01 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 18:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 45-year-old man was allegedly assaulted, robbed and stripped by six persons over a personal grudge in Shahpur of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against the accused and no arrest has been made so far, he said.

Also Read: Septuagenarian trader dragged on road, robbed of ₹1 lakh in Delhi

The victim, who is a builder, was having an affair with one of the accused and she asked him to meet her near a railway station on June 28, the official said.

When the victim drove down to the specified location, the woman got into his car along with four others, he said.

The man was driven to a dilapidated hotel at Umbermali, where he was allegedly beaten up and held captive. The accused assaulted the victim with a sharp weapon and threatened him with a revolver, the official said.

The accused also robbed the man of valuables worth Rs 1.40 lakh and stripped him, he said, adding that the man was dropped off halfway and left in his car.

The man is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for his injuries, the official said.

