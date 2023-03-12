Six dead after car tyre bursts on Samruddhi Expressway

Six dead after car tyre bursts on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana

The accident took place at 8am at Shivni Pisa village when the Maruti Ertiga car was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon

PTI
PTI, Buldhana,
  • Mar 12 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 14:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six persons were killed after the tyre of their car burst on Sunday morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident took place at 8am at Shivni Pisa village when the Maruti Ertiga car was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon here, he said.

"Six occupants of the car have been killed. Prima facie, the cause of the accident is a tyre burst. More details are awaited from the site," he added.

Maharashtra
India News
Road accident

