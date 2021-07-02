Six forts associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj taken up for conservation by CM-headed team

Six grand forts associated with the life and times of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being taken up for a conservation programme.

These forts are Shivneri (Junnar), Rajgad (Bhor) and Torna (Velhe), all three in Pune district, Vijaydurg (Devgad) and Sindhudurg (Malvan), both in Sindhudurg district and Sudhagad (Sudhagad) in Raigad district.

For the conservation programme, a 24-member steering committee has been formed which would be headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The committee includes Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Forest Minister, a post currently held by the chief minister.

The 13th descendent of Shivaji Maharaj and President-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati of the Kolhapur royal family, actor and Shiv Sena leader Aadesh Bandekar, who is the chairman of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, actor and writer Milind Gunaji, Umesh Zirpe, Hrishikesh Yadav, Madhav Phadke and Nitin Bangude Patil.

Director of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Tejas Garge, representatives of Archaeological Survey of India and various government departments are part of the committee.

The steering committee would function from the chief minister’s secretariat, according to the notification issued on Thursday evening.

Maharashtra is home to over 400 forts, out of which approximately 350 forts are on government records – the highest in India.

These include three varieties: sea forts, forts built on hills and forts built on land.

They are further divided into two sections: classified and non-classified forts.

As many as 44 classified forts are protected under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) while 49 are under the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

There are 337 non-classified forts that are protected under the Revenue and Forest departments, which will be getting these basic tourist amenities.

In fact, of the six forts selected – Shivneri, Rajgad, Torna, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Sudhagad – five are part of the bid that the government has submitted for UNESCO World Heritage Site nomination.

To be specific, the Department of Cultural Affairs submitted the two serial nominations to UNESCO through ASI – namely, ‘Military Architecture of Maharashtra’ with emphasis on hill and sea forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – and these include the Raigad, Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Pratapgad, Simhagad, Lohagad, Panhala/Rangna, Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg, Padmadurg, and Kulaba forts.